Short Interest in FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Rises By 5.4%

FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FD Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

FD Technologies Trading Down 25.5 %

OTCMKTS:FDRVF opened at 18.93 on Friday. FD Technologies has a one year low of 17.98 and a one year high of 34.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 25.84.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Featured Articles

