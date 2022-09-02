Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Drops By 7.3%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Five9 Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.