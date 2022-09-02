Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Drops By 7.3%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Five9 Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of FIVN opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 0.60.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five9 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
See Also
