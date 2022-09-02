Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Drops By 11.1%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Forrester Research by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Forrester Research by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ FORR opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $778.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.