Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Declines By 9.7%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.66. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.