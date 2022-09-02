Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Declines By 9.7%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Greenland Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.66. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.60.
Greenland Technologies Company Profile
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
