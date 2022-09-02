Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Drops By 8.3%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Incannex Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXHL opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.18. Incannex Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. It offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid products under the Incannex brand name. The company's products include IHL-42X, which is in Phase II clinical trials for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and cannabidiol for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

