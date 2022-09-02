Short Interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Decreases By 10.3%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 10,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 658,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inseego by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 99.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Inseego by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Inseego has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

