Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Drops By 9.7%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 15,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KDP opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares valued at $12,467,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after buying an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

