Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Declines By 9.0%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 466,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,326.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 179.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

