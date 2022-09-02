Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Grows By 5.2%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KnowBe4 Stock Performance
KNBE stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.47 and a beta of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
