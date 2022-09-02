Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Grows By 5.2%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

KNBE stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

