Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Increases By 5.6%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.