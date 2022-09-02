Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Increases By 5.6%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
