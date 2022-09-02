Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Declines By 9.0%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $414.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEGH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

