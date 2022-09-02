Short Interest in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Drops By 10.9%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 11,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BODY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beachbody to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 3.24.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Beachbody Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BODY opened at 1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.65. Beachbody has a 1-year low of 0.91 and a 1-year high of 8.02.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.