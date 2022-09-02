SHPING (SHPING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $328,059.00

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SHPING has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $328,059.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00086046 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.