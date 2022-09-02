Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Shyft Network has a market cap of $11.31 million and $60,816.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,756,083 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

