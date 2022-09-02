Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($57.14) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($64.39) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHL opened at €48.46 ($49.45) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €43.20 ($44.08) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($69.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

