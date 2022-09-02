Sierra Wireless Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 40,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 958% compared to the average volume of 3,841 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SWIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Stories

