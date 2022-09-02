SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.25. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 932 shares trading hands.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

