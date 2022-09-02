SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 4.1%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 41,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,364,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 224,423 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.