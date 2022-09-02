Sigma Lithium (SGML) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sigma Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium Competitors 641 2031 2660 83 2.40

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 59.59%. Given Sigma Lithium’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A -$27.04 million -44.35 Sigma Lithium Competitors $8.12 billion $2.55 billion -7.95

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sigma Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Sigma Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.58% -1.12%

Summary

Sigma Lithium competitors beat Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.