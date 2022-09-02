Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 25.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,527,000 after purchasing an additional 132,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.43.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

