Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SFFYF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Signify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Signify from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of SFFYF opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Signify has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.
Signify Company Profile
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
