SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of SilverBow Resources worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 75.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 22.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBOW opened at $37.62 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $682.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

