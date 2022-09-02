SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $46.18 million and $1.05 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028957 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00084561 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00040481 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

