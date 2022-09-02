Siren Price Tops $0.0662 on Major Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Siren has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siren has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Siren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Siren

Siren is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

