SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,828.00

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $6,828.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. SIRIN LABS Token’s official website is www.sirinlabs.com. SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SIRIN LABS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. "

