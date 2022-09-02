SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of SJW Group worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

