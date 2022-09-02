Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) versus Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Skillsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -17.48% -9.75% -4.88% Semrush -6.88% -7.50% -5.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $567.39 million 0.88 -$96.07 million N/A N/A Semrush $188.00 million 8.53 -$3.29 million ($0.11) -103.18

This table compares Skillsoft and Semrush’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Semrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillsoft.

Volatility & Risk

Skillsoft has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skillsoft and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 3 0 2.75 Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Skillsoft currently has a consensus price target of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 234.43%. Semrush has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.84%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than Semrush.

Summary

Semrush beats Skillsoft on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

