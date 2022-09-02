Skrumble Network (SKM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $157,568.00

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $469,111.07 and approximately $157,568.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network.

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.