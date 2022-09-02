SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($53.06) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ETR S92 opened at €49.38 ($50.39) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a one year high of €61.00 ($62.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.64.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

