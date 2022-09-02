SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $775,955.73

SmartCash (SMART) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $775,955.73 and $11,139.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.94 or 0.07858283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00162484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00305519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00765401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00585333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

