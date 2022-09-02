SmartMesh Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $19,463.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

