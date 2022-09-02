SmartPad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Million (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SmartPad has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.
SmartPad Coin Profile
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
Buying and Selling SmartPad
