Smartshare (SSP) Reaches Market Cap of $92,804.81

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $92,804.81 and approximately $48.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000211 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

