Smaugs NFT (SMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $55.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $26,907.77 and $55.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,990.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.36 or 0.14782196 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00814993 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015824 BTC.
About Smaugs NFT
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
