Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT Raised to €5.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

