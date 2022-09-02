Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.37. 803,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,378,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $429,628.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,380,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

