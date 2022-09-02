Snowball One Day Volume Reaches $517.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Snowball has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $150,721.37 and approximately $517.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,893.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,737,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,211 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
