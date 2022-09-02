Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.0 %

SQM stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.