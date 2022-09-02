SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.63

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.63 and traded as low as $19.30. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 323,756 shares changing hands.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($7.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 84.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

