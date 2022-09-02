Solana Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $677.39 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Solana coin can now be bought for $31.18 or 0.00156068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $10.90 billion and $677.39 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00131686 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034607 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086071 BTC.
About Solana
Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,709,574 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.