Solanium (SLIM) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Solanium has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $1.46 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solanium has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.88 or 0.19382272 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830794 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015967 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
