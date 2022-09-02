SolFarm Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SolFarm has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 581.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.

SolFarm Coin Trading

