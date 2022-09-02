Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 27.1% This Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $438,739.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,926,928 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Solrise Finance Coin Trading
