SOMESING Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $63.26 million and approximately $770,053.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,401,477 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

