SONM (BEP-20) Trading Down 40% Over Last 7 Days (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SONM (BEP-20) has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment.

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

