Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
