Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.