Sovryn (SOV) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $109,140.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,463% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
Sovryn Coin Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,542,690 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Buying and Selling Sovryn
