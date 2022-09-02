Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $9.58 on Top Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00086046 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

