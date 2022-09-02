Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Achieves Market Cap of $191,065.01

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $191,065.01 and $7,959.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.01317902 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015687 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
