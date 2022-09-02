Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Tops $249.02

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $189,003.64 and approximately $34,238.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $249.02 or 0.01231203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,728.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,738.98 or 0.13542256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00818365 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015633 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap SHAKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap SHAKE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.